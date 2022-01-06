API

Wesfarmers to buy API as Woolworths scraps offer

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Friday agreed to Wesfarmers Ltd's takeover offer, after top grocer Woolworths Group withdrew its bid to buy the pharmacy chain.

Wesfarmers will pay A$1.55 in cash for every API share, valuing the pharmacy chain at A$763.6 million ($546.74 million).

($1 = 1.3966 Australian dollars)

