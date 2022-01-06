Wesfarmers to buy API as Woolworths scraps offer

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd API.AX on Friday agreed to Wesfarmers Ltd's WES.AX takeover offer, after top grocer Woolworths Group WOW.AX withdrew its bid to buy the pharmacy chain.

Wesfarmers will pay A$1.55 in cash for every API share, valuing the pharmacy chain at A$763.6 million ($546.74 million).

($1 = 1.3966 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

