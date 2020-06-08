Wesfarmers online sales soar through coronavirus lockdown

June 9 (Reuters) - Australian retail giant Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX on Tuesday reported an 89% surge in online sales so far this calendar year, as strict coronavirus-enforced curbs kept customers indoors and led them to shop more digitally.

The company said its Bunnings and Officeworks units, which provide home and office supplies, helped sales growth in the second-half to date outpace the first-half, but it was uncertain if the higher level of sales growth would continue for the rest of the calendar year.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

