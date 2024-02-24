Wesfarmers Limited - Depositary Receipt () (WFAFY) Price Target Increased by 15.03% to 19.93

The average one-year price target for Wesfarmers Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:WFAFY) has been revised to 19.93 / share. This is an increase of 15.03% from the prior estimate of 17.33 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.86 to a high of 23.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.09% from the latest reported closing price of 21.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wesfarmers Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFAFY is 0.31%, an increase of 4.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 82,445K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,363K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,117K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFAFY by 8.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,084K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,968K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFAFY by 8.63% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,392K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,156K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFAFY by 9.50% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,568K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,626K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFAFY by 8.34% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 3,117K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,018K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFAFY by 1.11% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

