Wesfarmers Limited Announces Director Departure

November 03, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Wesfarmers Limited (AU:WES) has released an update.

Wesfarmers Limited announced that Anil Sabharwal has ceased his role as a director as of October 31, 2024. Sabharwal held 6,601 fully paid ordinary shares through Bond Street Custodians Limited on behalf of Wallys Invest Pty Ltd. This change in directorship may interest investors tracking executive movements and shareholdings within the company.

