Wesfarmers Limited - ADR (WFAFY) Price Target Increased by 5.89% to 17.44

August 01, 2023 — 10:15 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Wesfarmers Limited - ADR (OTC:WFAFY) has been revised to 17.44 / share. This is an increase of 5.89% from the prior estimate of 16.47 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.78 to a high of 22.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.26% from the latest reported closing price of 16.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wesfarmers Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFAFY is 0.00%, an increase of 3,364.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.34% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WFAFY / Wesfarmers Limited - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 22.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFAFY by 73.86% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

