Wesfarmers Limited - ADR (WFAFY) Price Target Increased by 5.89% to 17.44

The average one-year price target for Wesfarmers Limited - ADR (OTC:WFAFY) has been revised to 17.44 / share. This is an increase of 5.89% from the prior estimate of 16.47 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.78 to a high of 22.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.26% from the latest reported closing price of 16.57 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wesfarmers Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFAFY is 0.00%, an increase of 3,364.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.34% to 0K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 22.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFAFY by 73.86% over the last quarter.
First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.