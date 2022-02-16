WES

Wesfarmers first-half profit dives as Omicron disrupts business

Contributors
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Published

Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd on Thursday posted a 14.2% drop in first-half profit due to COVID-19 curbs and supply chain disruptions, and warned issues including labour constraints will persist in the second half.

Adds details on results, recent trading, background

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX on Thursday posted a 14.2% drop in first-half profit due to COVID-19 curbs and supply chain disruptions, and warned issues including labour constraints will persist in the second half.

Last month, Wesfarmers flagged that a wave of Omicron infections in the country reduced physical traffic at its stores, weakening retail trading at its Kmart Group and Officeworks divisions.

The Perth-based conglomerate's half-year net profit after tax from continuing operations stood at A$1.21 billion ($870.8 million), compared with A$1.41 billion a year earlier.

"The group has continued to incur additional costs and experience stock availability impacts as a result of ongoing global supply chain disruptions, elevated team member absenteeism and delays with third party logistics providers," it said.

The Kmart Group, which made up roughly a third of total revenue in fiscal 2021 and lost about a quarter of its store trading days in the first half, saw its pre-tax earnings tumble 63.4% to A$178 million.

Wesfarmers paid an interim dividend of 80 Australian cents per share, compared with 88 cents last year.

($1 = 1.3895 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Tejaswi Marthi; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com; Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WES

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters