Wesfarmers Director’s Shareholding Changes

Wesfarmers Limited (AU:WES) has released an update.

Wesfarmers Limited has announced a change in the holdings of Director Robert Geoffrey Scott, detailing both direct and indirect interests including shares held through various trusts and equity plans. Scott’s direct holdings amount to 3,796 shares, with substantial indirect interests detailed through CPU Share Plans Pty Ltd and the Scott Family Trust, reflecting changes as of 17 May 2024. The notice signifies adjustments in director’s interests, which is a key disclosure for shareholders assessing corporate governance and alignment of interests.

