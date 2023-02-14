Wesfarmers delays West Australian lithium hydroxide output to 1H 2025

MELBOURNE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Wesfarmers WES.AX, which jointly owns the Mount Holland lithium project in Western Australia with Chile's SQM SQMA.SN said on Wednesday production of lithium hydroxide will be delayed by around six months while costs jumped.

The delay to the chemicals used in the fast growing electric vehicle battery sector is due to labour shortages, refinery engineering delays and supply chain kinks in the wake of COVID shutdowns that have impacted the delivery of key equipment.

That has pushed up overall costs for the project by 10-20 percent. Wesfarmer's share of costs for the project is now seen at between A$1.2 billion- A$1.3 billion ($838 million-$908 million), up from A$1.09 billion.

"First production of lithium hydroxide at Kwinana is now expected in the first half of the 2025 calendar year, around six months later than previous guidance but with the impact of the delay expected to be partially offset by the early sale of spodumene concentrate during the 2024 calendar year," it said.

Wesfarmers also said the group was assessing options to expand capacity of the mine and concentrator.

The Covalent lithium project owns the Mount Holland mine and concentrator around 500 kilometres (310 miles) east of Perth, and the Kwinana refinery in Perth, and plans to produce 50,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide a year once complete.

($1 = 1.4312 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Melanie Burton and Byron Kaye; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.