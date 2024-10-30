Wesfarmers Celebrates Strong Growth Amid Economic Challenges

Wesfarmers Limited (AU:WES) has released an update.

Wesfarmers Limited has reported a successful financial year, with a record net profit of $2.6 billion, representing a 3.7% increase despite economic challenges like high interest rates and inflation. The company’s diverse operations, particularly the Kmart Group, have contributed significantly to this growth, while businesses like Chemicals, Energy & Fertilisers faced some setbacks. Wesfarmers continues to maintain a strong financial position, celebrating its 40th anniversary on the ASX with a remarkable valuation increase from $28 million to $80 billion.

For further insights into AU:WES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.