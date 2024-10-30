News & Insights

Wesfarmers Celebrates Strong Growth Amid Economic Challenges

October 30, 2024 — 05:19 pm EDT

Wesfarmers Limited (AU:WES) has released an update.

Wesfarmers Limited has reported a successful financial year, with a record net profit of $2.6 billion, representing a 3.7% increase despite economic challenges like high interest rates and inflation. The company’s diverse operations, particularly the Kmart Group, have contributed significantly to this growth, while businesses like Chemicals, Energy & Fertilisers faced some setbacks. Wesfarmers continues to maintain a strong financial position, celebrating its 40th anniversary on the ASX with a remarkable valuation increase from $28 million to $80 billion.

