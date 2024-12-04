Wesfarmers Announces Leadership Change at Kmart Group

Wesfarmers Limited (AU:WES) has released an update.

Wesfarmers has announced that Ian Bailey, the Managing Director of Kmart Group, will retire in April 2025, with current Chief Financial Officer Aleksandra Spaseska stepping into the role. Spaseska is praised for her strategic contributions to Kmart and Target, and is expected to drive long-term shareholder value. This leadership transition highlights Wesfarmers’ commitment to strong talent development and succession planning.

