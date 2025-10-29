Wesdome Gold Mines (TSX:WDO) Price Target Increased by 15.08% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSX:WDO) has been revised to $26.52 / share. This is an increase of 15.08% from the prior estimate of $23.05 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.70 to a high of $30.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.24% from the latest reported closing price of $20.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wesdome Gold Mines. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDO is 0.64%, an increase of 10.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.71% to 27,458K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 4,581K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,381K shares , representing a decrease of 17.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDO by 4.87% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,559K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,458K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDO by 16.24% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2,840K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,972K shares , representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDO by 0.68% over the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 1,766K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDO by 5.96% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 1,726K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,323K shares , representing a decrease of 92.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDO by 52.59% over the last quarter.

