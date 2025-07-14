Wesdome Gold Mines: On Track To Achieve FY Production Guidance

(RTTNews) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) reported its production results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. Second quarter total gold production declined 3% from a year ago, while production sold rose 15%. For the year-to-date period, total gold production was up 14%, while production sold increased 20%.

Anthea Bath, CEO of Wesdome, said, "We delivered a solid second quarter, keeping us on track to achieve our full-year consolidated production guidance with Eagle River's production trending to the high end of its guidance range and Kiena pacing at or slightly below the low end. As outlined in our 2025 outlook earlier this year, production remains weighted toward the second half, with the fourth quarter expected to contribute nearly one-third of total annual output."

