Wesdome Gold Mines Shows Strong Q3 2024 Performance

November 06, 2024 — 08:12 pm EST

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) has released an update.

Wesdome Gold Mines reported a strong third quarter of 2024, with gold production increasing by 62% over the previous year and net income rising to $39 million. The company has improved its financial position significantly, doubling its cash reserves and eliminating bank debt, while also enhancing liquidity by nearly $80 million. Wesdome plans to leverage this financial strength to boost mine development, exploration, and infrastructure investment.

