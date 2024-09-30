Wesdome Gold Mines Names Guy Belleau COO

(RTTNews) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDOFF) announced the appointment of Guy Belleau as Chief Operating Officer, effective September 30, 2024.

Belleau has over 30 years of experience in mining operations, development, and management. Most recently, he has held the position of Chief Executive Officer at Sayona Canada, a subsidiary of Sayona Mining Ltd.

Prior to that, he had served as the Chief Operating Officer at ArcelorMittal Mines Canada.

