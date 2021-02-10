WESCO's (WCC) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

WESCO International, Inc. WCC reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share, which reflects a 7.6% year-over-year decrease. Also, the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 per share.



The company reported quarterly net sales of $4.1 billion, up 96.7% year over year. The increase was due to its merger with Anixter that was completed on Jun 22, 2020, partially offset by weak demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The metric was also up 4.4% on a sequential basis.



Also, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.098 billion.

WESCO International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

WESCO International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | WESCO International, Inc. Quote

Top-line Details

During the third quarter, the company organized the business into three strategic business units, namely, Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS) and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS).



EES: Revenues in this segment were $1.7 billion for the quarter, up 35.2% from the year-ago period.



CSS: Revenues in this segment were $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter, up 499.5% from the year-ago period.



UBS: Revenues in this segment were $1.1 billion for the fourth quarter, up 71.3% from the year-ago period.

Operating Details

Gross margin was 18.7% for the reported quarter, which expanded 10 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period.



Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses were $637.9 million, or 15.5% of net sales for the fourth quarter.



WESCO’s adjusted operating margin came in at 4.2%, which expanded 10 bps from the prior-year quarter due to higher sales.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At fourth quarter-end, cash & cash equivalents were $449.1 million, up from $352.2 million in the prior-year comparable period. Net long-term debt for fourth-quarter 2020 was $4.4 billion versus $4.9 billion in the prior-year period.



WESCO generated $125 million of cash from operations and $124 million in free cash flow for the reported quarter.

Guidance

For 2021, management expects sales growth to increase to 6% from 3% a year ago in all three business units. In addition, adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to expand in the range of 5.4-5.7% and adjusted EPS growth is projected in the range of $5.50-$6.00.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

WESCO currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Semtech Corporation SMTC, JD.com, Inc. JD and Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for Semtech, JD.com, and Microchip Technology is currently projected at 12.5%, 51.2% and 14.9%, respectively.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



WESCO International, Inc. (WCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.