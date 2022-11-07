WESCO's (WCC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

WESCO International, Inc. WCC reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.49 per share, reflecting year-over-year growth of 64%. Also, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%.



WCC reported quarterly net sales of $5.45 billion, up 15.2% year over year. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.54 billion.



Top-line growth was driven by strong momentum across all three business units of WCC.

Top-Line Details

WESCO operates under three business units, namely Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS) and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS).



EES (41% of net sales): Sales in the segment were $2.23 billion for the third quarter, up 12.7% from the year-ago period’s level. This was driven by solid momentum across WESCO’s non-residential construction business. Further, strength across industrial business and original equipment manufacturers drove the top line within the segment. Also, price inflation remained a tailwind for the segment.



CSS (29% of net sales): Sales in the segment were $1.6 billion for the reported quarter, up 7.6% from the year-ago period’s level. This was attributed to the well-performing network infrastructure business and strong demand for structured cabling.



UBS (30% of net sales): Sales in the segment were $1.61 billion for the reported quarter, up 28% from the year-ago period’s number. This was driven by an expanding integrated supply business. Further, solid connectivity demand and rural broadband expansion led to growth in the broadband communication business. Also, benefits from investments in grid modernization, electrification and green energy advanced the utility business.

Operating Details

The gross margin was 22.1% for the reported quarter, which expanded 80 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period’s level.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $760.2 million, up 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reading. As a percentage of net sales, the figure contracted 130 bps year over year to 14.1%.



WESCO’s adjusted operating margin was 7.6%, which expanded 170 bps from the prior-year quarter’s reading.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $234.1 million, down from $236.8 million as of Jun 30, 2022.



Long-term debt was $5.2 billion at the third-quarter end compared with $5.04 billion in the prior quarter.



WESCO used $106.1 million cash in operations in the third quarter compared with $132.6 million in the previous quarter.



For the third quarter, WESCO reported a negative free cash flow of $127.6 million.

Guidance

For 2022, management lowered its guidance for sales growth from 16-18% to 15-17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 sales is pegged at $21.35 billion.



WCC raised the guidance for adjusted EBITDA margin from 7.8-8% to 7.9-8%.



WESCO narrowed the guidance for adjusted EPS from $15.60-$16.40 to $15.80-$16.20, indicating 58-62% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $16.04 per share.

