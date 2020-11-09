WESCO's (WCC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

WESCO International, Inc. WCC reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share, which reflects a 9.2% year-over-year increase. Also, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 per share.



The company reported quarterly net sales of $4.14 billion, up 93% year over year. The increase was due to its merger with Anixter that was completed on Jun 22, 2020, partially offset by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Also, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%.

Top-Line Details

During the third quarter, the company organized the business into three strategic business units, namely, Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS) and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS).



EES: Revenues in this segment were $1.7 billion for the third quarter, up 32.3% from the year-ago period.



CSS: Revenues in this segment were $1.4 billion for the third quarter, up 488.7% from the year-ago period.



UBS: Revenues in this segment were $1.1 billion for the third quarter, up 66% from the year-ago period.

WESCO International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

WESCO International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | WESCO International, Inc. Quote

Operating Details

Gross margin was 19.6% for the reported quarter, which expanded 100 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period.



Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses were $567.6 million, or 13.7% of net sales for the third quarter.



WESCO’s adjusted operating margin came in at 4.8%, which expanded 40 bps from the prior-year quarter due to higher sales.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At third quarter-end, cash & cash equivalents were $352.2 million, up from $265.2 million in the prior-year comparable period. Net long-term debt for third-quarter 2020 was $4.9 billion, down $280 million from the prior-year period.



WESCO generated $286.3 million of cash from operations and $307.4 million in free cash flow for the reported quarter.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

WESCO currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Marchex, Inc. MCHX, Overstock.com, Inc. OSTK and Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for Marchex, Overstock.com, and Revolve Group is currently projected at 15%, 20% and 17.3%, respectively.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



WESCO International, Inc. (WCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Marchex, Inc. (MCHX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.