WESCO (WCC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

WESCO International WCC is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 15.

For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.64 billion, implying growth of 12.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

Further, the consensus mark for earnings has increased 1.2% in the past 30 days to $2.55 per share, indicating a surge of 109% from the year-ago reported figure.

WESCO beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, with the average surprise being 30.8%.

Factors to Consider

Solid momentum across the company’s construction, original equipment manufacturer and industrial businesses is anticipated to have been a positive.

Further, increasing demand for IoT and Industry 4.0 is expected to have continued aiding WCC to sustain momentum among customers who have adopted its solutions for electrical infrastructure, network infrastructure, physical security and thermal management.

The company has been witnessing growth in the Utility & Broadband Solutions business. This is likely to have continued aiding its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

In addition, the company has been benefiting from the Anixter merger. This might have remained another positive in the quarter under review.

WCC’s security solutions, network infrastructure, utility and broadband businesses are expected to have contributed well to top-line growth in the fourth quarter.

Yet, impacts of the coronavirus-induced pandemic are expected to have remained a concern in the to-be-reported quarter.

Also, supply chain constraints are likely to have remained headwinds in the quarter under discussion. Further, higher selling, general and administrative expenses are likely to have hurt the company’s profitability.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for WESCO this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

It has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.

