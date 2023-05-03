WESCO (WCC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

WESCO International WCC is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 4.



For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.42 billion, implying growth of 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has increased 1.1% in the past seven days to $3.61 per share. The estimate indicates a fall of 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



WESCO beat on earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 21.15%.

WESCO International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

WESCO International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | WESCO International, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

WESCO’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strong demand environment across the end markets.



Solid momentum across WCC’s construction, original equipment manufacturer and industrial businesses is expected to have driven Wesco’s Electrical & Electronic Solutions revenues in the underlined quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Electrical & Electronic Solutions revenues is pegged at $2.18 billion, increasing 4.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



WCC has been witnessing growth in network infrastructure owing to data center and hyperscale projects, as well as continued investments in cloud-based applications, professional audio-visual installations and security solutions. This is likely to have persisted, thereby driving Wesco’s Communications & Security Solutions revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Communications & Security Solutions revenues is pegged at $1.64 billion, increasing 14.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Strong utility demand might have benefited the company’s Utility & Broadband Solutions segment in the first quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Utility & Broadband Solutions revenues is pegged at $1.59 billion, increasing 13.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



These apart, positive contributions from the Anixter merger and Rahi acquisition might have benefited the company in the quarter under review.



Additionally, increasing public sector investments in infrastructure and broadband, and growing partnerships with the private sector are expected to have boosted WCC’s top line in the quarter under review.



However, supply-chain constraints, macroeconomic uncertainties and increasing transportation and logistics costs are likely to have remained headwinds in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for WESCO International this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



WESCO International has an Earnings ESP of +3.60% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



DigitalOcean DOCN has an Earnings ESP of +3.45% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



DOCN is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCN's earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, suggesting a jump from 7 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.



BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL has an Earnings ESP of +13.02% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



BILL Holdings is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL's earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share. The company incurred a loss of 8 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



PayPal PYPL has an Earnings ESP of +2.15% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



PYPL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYPL's earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share, suggesting an increase of 23.9% from the prior-year quarter's reported figure.



