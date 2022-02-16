WESCO (WCC) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

WESCO International, Inc. WCC reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $3.17 per share, reflecting 160% growth on a year-over-year basis. Also, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.3%. Further, the metric improved 15.7% sequentially.

The company reported quarterly net sales of $4.85 billion, up 17.5% year over year and 2.6% on a sequential basis. Also, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%.

The top-line growth was primarily driven by a strong performance by three business units and contributions from portfolio expansion.

Top-Line Details

The company operates under three business units, namely, Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS).

EES (41% of net sales): Sales in the segment were $1.99 billion for the fourth quarter, up 19.6% from the year-ago level. This was driven by solid momentum across construction, original equipment manufacturer and industrial businesses.

CSS (31% of net sales): Sales in the segment were $1.51 billion for the reported quarter, which increased 10.6% from the year-ago period. This was attributed to the well-performing security solutions and network infrastructure businesses.

UBS (28% of net sales): Sales in the segment were $1.34 billion for the reported quarter, up 23% from the year-ago reading. This was driven by robust utility, broadband and integrated supply businesses.

Operating Details

Gross margin was 20.8% for the reported quarter, which expanded 120 basis points (bps) from the year-ago level.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $733.7 million, up 15% from the year-ago reading. As a percentage of net sales, the figure contracted 33 bps year over year to 15.1%.

WESCO’s adjusted operating margin was 5.6%, which expanded 140 bps from the prior-year level.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales was 6.6% for the fourth quarter, which also expanded 140 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2021, cash & cash equivalents were $212.6 million, down from $251.8 million on Sep 30, 2021.

Long-term debt was $4.70 billion at fourth quarter-end compared with $4.57 billion in the prior quarter.

WESCO used $105.5 million cash for operations in the fourth quarter. It generated $69.9 million of cash from operations in the previous quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a negative free cash flow of $115.7 million.

Guidance

For 2022, management expects sales growth of 5-8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 sales is pegged at $18.8 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected between 6.7% and 7%.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $11-$12, indicating 10-20% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $10.89 per share.

