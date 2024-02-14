WESCO (WCC) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

WESCO International WCC reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.65 per share, down 35.8% year over year. Also, the bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.15%.



Net sales of $5.47 billion fell 1.5% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.66%. Organic sales declined 2.6% year over year.

Top-Line Details

EES (38.1% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $2.08 billion, down 3.9% year over year. Organic sales declined 4.1% due to declines in construction and original equipment manufacturers (“OEM”), partially offset by the continued positive momentum in the industrial business, price inflation and the benefits of cross-selling.



CSS (32.7% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $1.79 billion, up 1.6% year over year. Organic sales dipped 1.4% on a volume decline in security solutions.



UBS (29.2% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $1.60 billion, down 1.8% year over year.

WESCO International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

WESCO International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | WESCO International, Inc. Quote

Operating Details

The gross margin contracted 50 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 21.4%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $798.8 million, up 2.7% year over year. As a percentage of net sales, the figure increased 60 bps year over year to 14.6%.



The adjusted operating margin was 6%, which contracted 120 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $524.1 million, up from $631.4 million as of Sep 30, 2023.



Long-term debt was $5.31 billion at the fourth-quarter end compared with $5.37 billion in the prior quarter.



The company generated $69.3 million in cash from operations compared with $361.7 million in the previous quarter.



For the fourth quarter, WESCO reported a free cash flow of $59.2 million.

Guidance

For 2024, WESCO expects an adjusted EBITDA margin between 7.5% and 7.9%, and an adjusted EBITDA of $1.75 billion at the mid-point.



The free cash flow is expected to be $700 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

WESCO has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



WCC shares have declined 23.7% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 6.4%.



Dell Technologies DELL, Itron ITRI and CrowdStrike CRWD are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Dell Technologies shares have gained 9.8% year to date. DELL is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 29.



Itron shares have declined 4.1% year to date. ITRI is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 26.



CrowdStrike shares have jumped 26.3% year to date. CRWD is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 5.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.