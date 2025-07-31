Wesco (WCC) Q2 Revenue Rises 7.7%

Key Points GAAP revenue rose to $5.90 billion in Q2 2025, up 7.7% year-over-year, and beating analyst estimates by 1.4%.

Data center and Communications & Security Solutions sales drove double-digit segment growth, but overall gross margin (GAAP) declined by 0.8 percentage points.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) turned positive at $86.5 million, a marked improvement from the prior-year period.

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), a global distributor of electrical, communications, and utility products, reported earnings for Q2 2025 on July 31, 2025. The company’s GAAP revenue of $5.90 billion exceeded consensus expectations of $5.82 billion, and Adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) of $3.39 came in ahead of estimates at $3.36. Management noted continued sales momentum, especially in high-growth markets such as data centers, driving performance above Street expectations. However, the company experienced margin compression and a measured pace in free cash flow recovery. Overall, the quarter reflected strong sales momentum and backlog growth across all major business segments, but profitability and cash flow trends remain areas to watch.

Metric Q2 2025 (Three Months Ended June 30, 2025) Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 (Three Months Ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $3.39 $3.36 $3.21 5.6 % Revenue $5.90 billion $5.82 billion $5.48 billion 7.7 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $394.2 million $400.1 million (1.5 %) Gross Margin 21.1 % 21.9 % (0.8) pp Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $86.5 million $(234.1) million N/M

About Wesco International’s Business and Growth Drivers

Wesco International is a leading provider of electrical, communications, and utility products, as well as advanced supply chain services. The company operates through three strategic business units: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), which supplies products such as electrical equipment and automation devices; Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), which focuses on data centers and security infrastructure; and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS), which serves power utilities and broadband operators with products like wire, cable, and connectivity tools.

In recent periods, Wesco has sharpened its focus on capitalizing on long-term trends like data center growth, electrification, automation, grid modernization, and reshoring. Growth in these verticals, along with digital transformation investments and the expansion of value-added services, has become central to the company’s strategic outlook. Key success factors include the ability to align with customer needs, manage supply chain risks effectively, and adapt product and service offerings to emerging technologies and sustainability goals.

Sales Momentum, Segment Trends, and Key Metrics This Quarter

The second quarter marked continued revenue momentum, with total sales (GAAP) up 7.7% from the comparable period. This outperformance was led by the CSS segment, which reported 17.3% organic sales growth. CSS specializes in solutions for data centers and security infrastructure, and segment revenue reached $2.26 billion. Notably, Data center sales exceeded $1 billion, jumping about 65 % versus last year, as the company capitalized on demand linked to artificial intelligence and increased cloud infrastructure builds.

EES, the division that provides electrical equipment, on-site power systems, and automation components, posted organic sales growth of 6.0% (non-GAAP). However, profit margins in EES saw pressure due to a higher share of large project wins and competitive pricing dynamics, a detail management said was reflected in the adjusted EBITDA margin falling to 8.1% from 8.9% in the comparable period. UBS, which targets utilities and broadband operators, recorded a drop of 4.4% in organic sales (non-GAAP). That segment continues to face external volume headwinds and prior softness among investor-owned utilities, though management highlighted a turnaround as utility client sales returned to growth. Backlog -- representing confirmed orders not yet delivered -- rose 11% year over year and increased 5% sequentially, supporting expectations for future sales growth.

While topline performance was robust, gross margin (GAAP) fell to 21.1%, a decline of 0.8 percentage points compared to Q2 2024. This drop was mainly due to a larger mix of lower-margin hyperscale data center work and project-based contracts, especially within CSS and EES. Supplier rebates partially offset these trends. Company-wide adjusted EBITDA declined 1.5% compared to Q2 2024. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.7%, down from 7.3% a year ago, but up 0.9 points when compared to the previous quarter.

Operating costs, as measured by selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A), rose 5.3% (GAAP). Management linked most of this increase to salary hikes, IT investments, and higher transportation and facility costs. Wesco continued investing in digital transformation and restructuring efforts, with $8.1 million in related costs, aimed at improving customer experience and operational leverage. These initiatives are expected to enhance efficiency and sales effectiveness over time.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) saw a positive reversal at $86.5 million, compared to a negative $234.1 million in Q2 2024. However, for the first half of FY2025, total free cash flow (non-GAAP) remains below historical norms, mainly due to increased accounts receivable and higher inventories held as a precaution against tariff risks. Year-to-date free cash flow tallied $95.9 million, down sharply from $497.3 million a year ago.

Wesco completed the redemption of its preferred stock in June 2025 using proceeds from newly issued senior notes. This eliminated preferred dividend payments and helped improve ongoing earnings per share and cash flow metrics. The redemption also means the company does not face significant debt maturities until 2028. As of June 30, 2025, net debt (non-GAAP) stood at $5.06 billion, with a financial leverage ratio (non-GAAP) of 3.4 times adjusted EBITDA as of June 30, 2025, up from 2.9 times at December 31, 2024.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Watch Points

Management raised its full-year organic sales growth outlook for 2025, citing momentum through July and particularly strong demand in core growth areas like data centers and electrification. At the same time, the company kept its adjusted EPS guidance midpoint unchanged for the full year, signaling a measured confidence in continued sales expansion balanced by expected margin and tariff headwinds. Gross margin is now expected to decline for full-year FY2025, compared to the initial expectation for improvement.

For fiscal 2025, the free cash flow target remains at $600 million to $800 million, with more than three-quarters of free cash flow generation is planned for debt reduction, share buybacks, and selective acquisitions. Notably, Wesco does not include the potential benefit from announced supplier price increases in its revenue or margin outlook for FY2025, due to typical lags in realization and the risk of demand shifts if costs are passed through. Key areas for investors to watch in upcoming quarters include cash flow conversion, margin recovery, and the performance of the UBS segment. Persistent pressure on margins from project and product mix, along with the timing of tariff-driven price increases, will play a significant role in shaping near-term results for Wesco, as highlighted in management and analyst commentary.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

