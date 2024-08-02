WESCO (WCC) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

WESCO International WCC reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.21 per share, down 13.5% year over year. The bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.76%.



Net sales of $5.48 billion fell 4.6% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.48%. Organic sales declined 0.8% year over year.

Top-Line Details

EES (39.7% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $2.17 billion, down 1.2% year over year. Organic sales declined 0.6% year over year.



CSS (34.1% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $1.87 billion, up 0.8% year over year. Organic sales increased 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.



UBS (26.3% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $1.44 billion, down 15% year over year.

GoDaddy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GoDaddy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GoDaddy Inc. Quote

Operating Details

The gross margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 21.9%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $828.4 million, down 0.4% year over year. As a percentage of net sales, the figure increased 60 bps year over year to 15.1%.



The adjusted operating margin was 6.4%, which contracted 30 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $716.5 million, up from $984.1 million as of Mar 31, 2024.



The long-term debt was $5.22 billion at the second-quarter end compared with $5.18 billion in the prior quarter.



The company burnt $223.8 million in cash from operations compared with $746.3 million in the previous quarter.



For the second quarter, WESCO reported a free cash outflow of $234.1 million.

Guidance

For 2024, WESCO expects organic sales between a decline of 1.5% and a growth of 0.5%. Reported sales are expected to be in the $21.6-$22 billion.



WESCO expects an adjusted EBITDA margin between 7% and 7.3% and an adjusted EBITDA of $1.55 billion at the mid-point.



The free cash flow is expected between $800 million and $1 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

WESCO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



WCC shares have declined 8.7% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 17.3%.



Shopify SHOP, CACI International CACI and Dell Technologies DELL are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shopify shares have declined 25.4% year to date. SHOP is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7.



CACI International shares have gained 43.2% year to date. CACI is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 8.



Dell Technologies shares have gained 41.7% year to date. DELL is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug 29.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.