News & Insights

Markets
WCC

WESCO Tanks After Q4 Earnings, Revenue Fall, Below Consensus

February 13, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of electrical distribution and services company WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) are falling more than 19 percent Tuesday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter results below the Street view.

Profit for the fourth quarter declined to $127.6 million or $2.45 per share from $204.6 million or $3.90 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $2.65 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $3.86 per share.

Net sales were $5.473 billion for the fourth quarter compared with $5.559 billion last year, a decrease of 1.5%. The consensus estimate was for $5.59 billion.

WCC, currently at $151.20, has traded in the $121.91 - $195.43 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WCC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.