Wesco sees Q4 reported sales flat to down low single digits sequentially

Sees EBITDA in line to slightly lower sequentially.
- Wesco reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.58, consensus $3.20
- Wesco backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $12.00-$13.00, consensus $12.12
- Wesco upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird
