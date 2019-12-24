US Markets

WESCO says it has made an offer to acquire Anixter

Neha Malara Reuters
WESCO International Inc said on Tuesday that it is seeking to acquire Anixter International and has most recently made an offer of $90 per share.

Anixter, which supplies communications and security products, had earlier received an offer from private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to buy the company in a $4 billion deal.

Earlier this month, Anixter disclosed that it had received a buyout offer without naming the party.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

