WESCO says it has made an offer to acquire Anixter

Dec 24 (Reuters) - WESCO International Inc WCC.N said on Tuesday that it is seeking to acquire Anixter International AXE.N and has most recently made an offer of $90 per share.

Anixter, which supplies communications and security products, had earlier received an offer from private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to buy the company in a $4 billion deal.

Earlier this month, Anixter disclosed that it had received a buyout offer without naming the party.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

