Wesco reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.58, consensus $3.20

October 31, 2024 — 06:21 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $5.49B, consensus $5.26B. “We had a strong close to our third quarter, with sales slightly up compared to the second quarter driven by accelerating momentum in our Communications and Security Solutions segment, including double-digit sales growth in our global data center business. The continued weakness in Utility and Broadband Solutions offset what would have been a return to organic growth in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was flat compared to the second quarter and better than the expectations reviewed during our Investor Day last month, primarily driven by a sequential increase in gross margin,” said John Engel, chairman, president and CEO.

