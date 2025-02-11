Wesco: Q4 Revenue Beats, EPS Misses

Electrical, communications, and utility distribution and supply chain services specialist Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) reported mixed fourth-quarter and full-year earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Net sales rose 0.5% year over year to $5.5 billion, surpassing analysts' consensus expectations. However, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.16 missed the projected $3.24.

Overall, the quarter was characterized by commendable cash flow performance, though margins were slightly pressured.

Metric Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 Change (YOY) Adjusted EPS $3.16 $3.24 $2.65 19.2% Net sales $5.5 billion $5.41 billion $5.47 billion 0.5% Operating cash flow $276.6 million - $69.3 million 299.2% Free cash flow $268.4 million - $59.2 million 353.4%

What Wesco Does and Its Focus Areas

Wesco International is a major provider of distribution and logistics services. It operates across three primary segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions, Communications & Security Solutions, and Utility & Broadband Solutions. Its strength lies in its expansive global reach, where it maintains nearly 800 branches and serves 150,000 customers worldwide. This broad presence ensures flexibility and efficiency, crucial components in a competitive landscape.

The company's business strategy emphasizes digital transformation, which includes leveraging automation and data analytics to streamline operations and enhance service delivery. Aligning with global trends like renewable energy and infrastructure modernization is central to its long-term growth plan. A diverse supplier and customer base mitigates risks and supports consistent revenue streams.

Quarterly Highlights

Wesco's Q4 revenue outperformance was attributed to strength in sectors like data centers, which boasted over 70% year-over-year growth. Broadband solutions also performed well, with a 20% increase, signifying strong demand. However, the Utility and Broadband Solutions segment saw a significant drop of 16.8% in revenue, highlighting ongoing challenges in this area.

Despite a solid revenue showing, margins faced pressure. The adjusted operating margin declined from 6% in the previous year to 5.7% in the current quarter. Contributing factors included slower utility customer activity and CSS (Communications & Security Solutions) margin pressure. Nevertheless, the company achieved a record free cash flow of $1.1 billion for the year, reflecting strong cash management practices.

Key operational strides included reducing net debt by $431 million and executing share buybacks worth $425 million. These actions reflect the company’s focus on optimizing its capital structure and returning value to shareholders. Despite the rise in free cash flow, adjusted EPS fell short of forecasts due to cost pressures and underperformance in specific segments.

Wesco management said it plans to raise the company's dividend by 10% this year to an annual rate of $1.82. The increased payout would equate to 45.5 cents on a quarterly basis.

Looking Ahead

For 2025, Wesco management said it expects organic sales growth between 2.5% to 6.5%. The company is also aiming to expand operating margins across its business units. Management pointed to robust bid activity and a strong project backlog as positive indicators going forward. John Engel, CEO, stated that operational improvements and ongoing digital transformation remain strategic priorities.

Wesco plans to continue its digital transformation journey. The company is focused on enhancing cross-sell opportunities and improving margins, with particular interest in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven infrastructure and data centers. Aligning with trends such as electrification and digitalization is expected to drive future growth.

Investors should monitor the company's ability to navigate current margin pressures while leveraging new digital capabilities. Forward guidance highlights Wesco's positioning for capitalizing on market trends, yet it's important to observe how well the company addresses the current challenges in its utility and broadband segments. Overall, the outlook suggests steady growth potential aligned with technology investments and market demand shifts.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 938% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Wesco International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.