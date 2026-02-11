WESCO Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y, Shares Fall

WESCO International WCC shares slid 5.27% following disappointing fourth-quarter 2025 earnings results. Adjusted earnings of $3.40 per share increased 7.6% year over year. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11%.



Net sales of $6.1 billion increased 10% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.53%. Organic sales increased 9% year over year.

WCC’s Top-Line Details

The EES Segment (37.5% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $2.27 billion, up 9.1% year over year. Organic sales increased 8.8% year over year.



CSS (40% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $2.42 billion, up 16.2% year over year. Organic sales increased 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.



UBS (22.6% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $1.37 billion, up 3.1% year over year. Organic sales increased 3.1% year over year.

WCC’s Operating Details

The fourth-quarter 2025 gross margin was 21.2%, in line with the prior year.



The adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.7% is in line with the prior year.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $899 million, up 11.4% year over year. As a percentage of net sales, the figure increased 10 bps year over year to 14.8%.



The adjusted operating margin was 5.5%, which contracted 20 bps year over year.

WCC’s Balance Sheet Remains Strong

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $604.8 million, up from $571.9 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.



The long-term debt was $5.76 billion at the fourth-quarter end compared with $5.72 billion in the prior quarter.



Net cash used in operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $71.9 million.

WESCO Initiates 2026 Outlook

For 2026, WESCO expects organic sales growth between 4% and 7%. Sales on a reported basis are expected to be $24.7-$25.4 billion.



WESCO expects the adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 6.8% at the midpoint. The adjusted earnings are expected to be between $14.50 and $16.50 per share.



The free cash flow is expected to be between $500 million and $800 million.



For the first quarter of 2026, reported sales are expected to increase in the high single-digit range. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase year over year.

