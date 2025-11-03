WESCO Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y, Shares Rise

WESCO International WCC shares have surged roughly 3% following an impressive third-quarter 2025 results. Adjusted earnings of $3.92 per share increased 9.5% year over year. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.53%.



Net sales of $6.2 billion increased 13% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.17%. Organic sales increased 2.4% year over year.

WCC’s Top-Line Details

The EES Segment (38.1% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $2.36 billion, up 11.8% year over year. Organic sales increased 11.9% year over year.



CSS (38.9% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $2.41 billion, up 20.8% year over year. Organic sales increased 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.



UBS (23% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $1.43 billion, up 3.3% year over year. Organic sales increased 3.4% year over year.

WCC’s Operating Details

The third-quarter 2025 gross margin was 21.3%, down 80 basis points (bps) year over year.



The adjusted EBITDA margin of 6% declined 100 bps year over year.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $914.1 million, up 10.8% year over year. As a percentage of net sales, the figure decreased 30 bps year over year to 14.7%.



The adjusted operating margin was 5.7%, which contracted 50 bps year over year.

WCC’s Balance Sheet Remains Strong

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $571.9 million, down from $667 million as of June 30, 2025.



The long-term debt was $5.72 billion at the third-quarter end compared with $5.64 billion in the prior quarter.



Net cash used in operating activities for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $82.7 million.

WESCO Raises 2025 Outlook

For 2025, WESCO expects organic sales growth between 8% and 9%. Sales on a reported basis are expected to be $21.8-$22.7 billion.



WESCO expects the adjusted EBITDA margin to be 6.6%. The adjusted earnings is expected between $13.10 and $13.60 per share.



The free cash flow is expected between $400 and $500 million.



For the fourth quarter of 2025, reported sales are expected to increase in the high single-digit range. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase roughly 30 bps.

