Wesco price target raised to $225 from $195 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Wesco (WCC) to $225 from $195 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Shares outperformed following the company’s Q3 beat on stronger Data Center results, which more than offset ongoing weakness within Utility and Broadband customers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm remains optimistic on Wesco’s ability to drive long-term growth and views the company as well-positioned to benefit from various secular growth trends that have shown strong momentum.

