Wesco price target raised to $223 from $215 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Wesco (WCC) to $223 from $215 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said its in-line results/guidance were met with a sharp relief rally as investors had seemingly anticipated a miss/cut, with short interest rising ahead of investor day.

