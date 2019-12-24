Wesco offers to buy Anixter for $3 billion

Adds bid details, background

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Industrial parts supplier Wesco International Inc WCC.N said on Tuesday it is seeking to acquire Anixter International AXE.N and has most recently made an offer of $90 per share.

This comes a day after Anixter, which supplies communications and security products, said it had agreed to a bid worth $86 per share and $2.50 per share contingent value rights from private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. [nFWN28X0KQ]

The equity value of Wesco's bid for Anixter would be about $3 billion, according to Reuters calculations. Wesco's per share offer is at a premium of 2.8% to the Anixter stock's Monday close.

Anixter said on Monday that CD&R also made a proposal to acquire all of Wesco's outstanding shares, adding Wesco has determined that the proposal does not form a basis for discussions at this time. Wesco is yet to confirm any deal talks with CD&R.

Earlier this month, Anixter disclosed that it had received a buyout offer of $90 per share, without naming the bidder.

Anixter has a market value of $2.96 billion, while Wesco is valued at $2.33 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

