Markets
WCC

Wesco Int'l Guides FY26 Sales Below Estimates; To Boost Dividend 10%; Stock Down 5% - Update

February 10, 2026 — 06:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Wesco International, Inc. (WCC) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $14.50 to $16.50 per share on sales growth of 5 to 8 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $16.42 per share on revenue growth of 22.23 percent to $24.96 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also said it plans to increase its annual common stock dividend by over 10 percent to $2.00 per share.

Separately, the company announced the upcoming retirement of Dave Schulz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and the appointment of Indraneel "Neel" Dev as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Schulz notified the Company that he expects to retire in May 2026, and Dev will join the Company in February 2026 to ensure a smooth transition. Dev served as the CFO and Chief Revenue Officer of Congruex.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, WCC is trading on the NYSE at $286.00, down $15.73 or 5.2 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WCC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.