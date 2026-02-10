Wesco Int'l Guides FY26 Sales Below Estimates; To Boost Dividend 10%; Stock Down 5% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Wesco International, Inc. (WCC) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $14.50 to $16.50 per share on sales growth of 5 to 8 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $16.42 per share on revenue growth of 22.23 percent to $24.96 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also said it plans to increase its annual common stock dividend by over 10 percent to $2.00 per share.

Separately, the company announced the upcoming retirement of Dave Schulz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and the appointment of Indraneel "Neel" Dev as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Schulz notified the Company that he expects to retire in May 2026, and Dev will join the Company in February 2026 to ensure a smooth transition. Dev served as the CFO and Chief Revenue Officer of Congruex.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, WCC is trading on the NYSE at $286.00, down $15.73 or 5.2 percent.

