WESCO INTL Earnings Results: $WCC Reports Quarterly Earnings

WESCO INTL ($WCC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $3.16 per share, missing estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $5,499,700,000, beating estimates of $5,462,134,237 by $37,565,763.

WESCO INTL Insider Trading Activity

WESCO INTL insiders have traded $WCC stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NELSON JOHN III SQUIRES (EVP & GM, EES) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,000,000 .

. DAVID S. SCHULZ (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,805 shares for an estimated $3,397,365 .

. STEVEN A RAYMUND sold 5,819 shares for an estimated $998,325

JAMES CAMERON (EVP & GM, Util & Broadband) sold 4,661 shares for an estimated $949,781

WILLIAM CLAYTON GEARY (EVP & GM, Comm & Sec Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,829 shares for an estimated $582,020 .

. CHRISTINE ANN WOLF (EVP & CHRO) sold 2,038 shares for an estimated $435,025

MATTHEW S KULASA (SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO) sold 278 shares for an estimated $57,995

WESCO INTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of WESCO INTL stock to their portfolio, and 256 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

