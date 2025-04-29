WESCO INTL Earnings Preview: Recent $WCC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WESCO INTL ($WCC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,316,016,830 and earnings of $2.35 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WCC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

WESCO INTL Insider Trading Activity

WESCO INTL insiders have traded $WCC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NELSON JOHN III SQUIRES (EVP & GM, EES) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,000,000 .

. DAVID S. SCHULZ (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,805 shares for an estimated $3,397,365 .

. JAMES CAMERON (EVP & GM, Util & Broadband) sold 4,661 shares for an estimated $949,781

WILLIAM CLAYTON GEARY (EVP & GM, Comm & Sec Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,829 shares for an estimated $582,020 .

. CHRISTINE ANN WOLF (EVP & CHRO) sold 2,038 shares for an estimated $435,025

MATTHEW S KULASA (SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO) sold 278 shares for an estimated $57,995

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

WESCO INTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of WESCO INTL stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WESCO INTL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WCC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for WESCO INTL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WCC forecast page.

WESCO INTL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WCC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $247.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Newman from KeyBanc set a target price of $245.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Chris Dankert from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $250.0 on 11/14/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.