Wesco International (WCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wesco International (WCC) closed at $154.72, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials had gained 21.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Wesco International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Wesco International to post earnings of $4.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.95 billion, up 8.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.48 per share and revenue of $23.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.46% and +8.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wesco International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher. Wesco International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Wesco International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.91. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.61.

It is also worth noting that WCC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Parts Distribution was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

