Wesco International (WCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Wesco International (WCC) closed at $129.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.95% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials had gained 15.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wesco International as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.14, up 49.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.62 billion, up 14.24% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.54 per share and revenue of $19.48 billion, which would represent changes of +15.63% and +6.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Wesco International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. Wesco International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Wesco International has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.44 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.04, so we one might conclude that Wesco International is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that WCC has a PEG ratio of 1.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Parts Distribution stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.