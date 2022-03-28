Wesco International (WCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Wesco International (WCC) closed at $130.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials had gained 7.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wesco International as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Wesco International is projected to report earnings of $2.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.62 billion, up 14.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.54 per share and revenue of $19.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.63% and +6.91%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wesco International should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% higher. Wesco International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Wesco International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.58.

It is also worth noting that WCC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. WCC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

