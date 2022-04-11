Wesco International (WCC) Stock Moves -1.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wesco International (WCC) closed at $116.86, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.69% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials had lost 1.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Wesco International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Wesco International to post earnings of $2.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.62 billion, up 14.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.54 per share and revenue of $19.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.63% and +6.91%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wesco International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower within the past month. Wesco International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Wesco International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.55.

Investors should also note that WCC has a PEG ratio of 1.03 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

