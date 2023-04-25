Wesco International (WCC) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

Wesco International (WCC) closed at $141.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.73% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 11.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials had gained 0.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wesco International as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. On that day, Wesco International is projected to report earnings of $3.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.4 billion, up 9.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.54 per share and revenue of $22.93 billion, which would represent changes of +6.82% and +7.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wesco International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. Wesco International is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Wesco International has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.15 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.65, which means Wesco International is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that WCC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

