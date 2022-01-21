Wesco International (WCC) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

Wesco International (WCC) closed the most recent trading day at $122.25, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials had lost 3.41% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.14% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Wesco International as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.52, up 106.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.62 billion, up 11.91% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Wesco International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Wesco International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Wesco International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.26, which means Wesco International is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, WCC's PEG ratio is currently 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Parts Distribution was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

