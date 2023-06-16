Wesco International (WCC) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

Wesco International (WCC) closed at $168.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials had gained 23.78% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Wesco International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Wesco International is projected to report earnings of $4.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.95 billion, up 8.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.48 per share and revenue of $23.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.46% and +8.06%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wesco International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.43% higher. Wesco International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Wesco International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.14, so we one might conclude that Wesco International is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that WCC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

