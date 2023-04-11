Wesco International (WCC) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wesco International (WCC) closed at $136.40, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials had lost 9.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wesco International as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.56, down 1.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.38 billion, up 9.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.54 per share and revenue of $22.89 billion, which would represent changes of +6.82% and +6.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wesco International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. Wesco International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Wesco International has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.8 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.64.

Investors should also note that WCC has a PEG ratio of 0.78 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

