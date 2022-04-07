Wesco International (WCC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $120.66, changing hands as low as $119.51 per share. Wesco International, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WCC's low point in its 52 week range is $82.17 per share, with $140.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.67.

