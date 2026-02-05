Wesco International (WCC) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wesco International (WCC) will report quarterly earnings of $3.82 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.04 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Wesco International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- EES (Electrical & Electronic Solutions)' should come in at $2.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- UBS (Utility & Broadband Solutions)' will reach $1.42 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- CSS (Communications & Security Solutions)' stands at $2.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Canada' reaching $775.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- United States' should arrive at $4.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Other International' will reach $764.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- UBS (Utility & Broadband Solutions)' at $153.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $144.10 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- CSS (Communications & Security Solutions)' will reach $219.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $167.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- EES (Electrical & Electronic Solutions)' to reach $183.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $170.40 million.

