WESCO International (WCC) Price Target Increased by 16.97% to 378.16

The average one-year price target for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) has been revised to $378.16 / share. This is an increase of 16.97% from the prior estimate of $323.28 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $245.87 to a high of $435.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.90% from the latest reported closing price of $360.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in WESCO International. This is an decrease of 373 owner(s) or 36.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCC is 0.18%, an increase of 44.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.49% to 53,005K shares. The put/call ratio of WCC is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,784K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares , representing a decrease of 21.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 86.51% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,187K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,074K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 1,510K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares , representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 84.82% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 1,419K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares , representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 0.91% over the last quarter.

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