WESCO International (WCC) Price Target Increased by 13.63% to 280.68

The average one-year price target for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) has been revised to $280.68 / share. This is an increase of 13.63% from the prior estimate of $247.02 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $222.32 to a high of $320.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.32% from the latest reported closing price of $256.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,120 funds or institutions reporting positions in WESCO International. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCC is 0.35%, an increase of 2.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 61,607K shares. The put/call ratio of WCC is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,386K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,004K shares , representing an increase of 40.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 73.66% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 1,503K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,208K shares , representing a decrease of 46.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 32.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,496K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares , representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 2.51% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,447K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,385K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 87.46% over the last quarter.

