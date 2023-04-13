Wesco International (WCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Wesco International (WCC) closed the most recent trading day at $137.04, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials had lost 5.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.11%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wesco International as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Wesco International to post earnings of $3.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.4 billion, up 9.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.54 per share and revenue of $22.93 billion, which would represent changes of +6.82% and +7.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wesco International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. Wesco International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Wesco International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.65.

It is also worth noting that WCC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Parts Distribution was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.