Wesco International (WCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wesco International (WCC) closed at $131.12, marking a +0.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials had gained 6.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wesco International as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Wesco International to post earnings of $2.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 49.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.62 billion, up 14.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.54 per share and revenue of $19.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.63% and +6.91%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wesco International should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher within the past month. Wesco International currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Wesco International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.59.

We can also see that WCC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Parts Distribution was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

